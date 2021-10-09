Eurovision 2022 date and location announced as contest comes to Italy

What date is Eurovision 2022? Here's all you need to know about next year's song contest.

Fresh from Rotterdam earlier this year, the first details about the 2022 Eurovision song contest have been confirmed.

Following their victory in the 2021 competition, Italy will be hosts for 2022.

Eurovision 2022 date

The 66th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Turin throughout the third week of May. The event will be hosted at the Pala Olimpico arena.

The Semi Finals will be on Tuesday, 10 and Thursday, 12 May.The Eurovision 2022 Final date is 14 May.

In the UK the show airs on BBC and there's nothing to suggest that will change in 2022.

Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl said: "Turin is the perfect Host City for the 66th Eurovision Song Contest.

"As we saw during the 2006 Winter Olympics, Pala Olimpico exceeds all the requirements needed to stage a global event of this scale and we have been very impressed with the enthusiasm and commitment from the City of Turin who will welcome thousands of fans next May.

"This will be the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Italy in 30 years and, together with our Host broadcaster Rai, we are determined to make it a special one."

Who will represent the UK?

At the time of writing, details about the UK Eurovision entry are to be confirmed.

Drag group The Frock Destroyers - made up of Baga Chipz, Divina de Campo and Blu Hydrangea - are one of those to put themselves forward.

Baga Chipz told the Daily Star newspaper: "There have been conversations and meetings. I don't want to say too much. But it is on the cards. Put it this way, it's not impossible that it could happen."

And a confident Baga reckons the trio wouldn't repeat this year's result of nil points. "We'd bring the camp. Drag Race is a worldwide phenomenon. It's watched everywhere," Baga said. "So all those millions of people would vote for us."

Meanwhile other rumoured acts for Eurovision 2022 include Jessie J.

Separately, Bill Bailey has revealed he is writing a song for the competition.

For now, watch this space!