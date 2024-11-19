Nick Frost and Jordan Gray team up for ITV comedy Transaction

ITV has announced new comedy Transaction, created by award-winning Jordan Gray.

Produced by Big Talk Studios, the series will bring chaos and laughs to screens with its workplace comedy set in the surreal world of a supermarket nightshift.

Jordan Gray stars as Liv, a transgender egomaniac who wreaks havoc in her new role on the nightshift. Hired after her boss, Simon (played by Nick Frost), accidentally offends the LGBTQ+ community with a misguided marketing campaign, Liv discovers she’s unsackable.

What follows is a whirlwind of mayhem as Liv turns the supermarket into her personal playground, upending the lives of her co-workers and pushing boundaries at every turn.

The stellar cast also includes Doon Mackichan (Two Doors Down, Good Omens), Thomas Gray (Peacock, A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder) and Francesca Mills (The Witcher, Boat Story)

Filming in Hartlepool, Transaction promises a loud, colourful, and razor-sharp comedy that explores workplace dynamics with a distinctly modern twist.

Jordan Gray, said: “My one true goal with this show is to create something as timeless as my implants.”

ITV’s Head of Comedy, Nana Hughes, added: “Jordan Gray’s unique blend of humour and creativity certainly make Transaction an exciting and engaging comedy. We cannot wait to see Jordan Gray and Nick Frost in action.”

Big Talk Studios CEO and Executive Producer, Kenton Allen, commented: “Transaction promises to be a very eye-catching contemporary comedy, with Jordan Gray, Nick Frost and Thomas Gray forming an unlikely but electric three-some.

“Jordan’s razor-sharp writing and timing paired with Nick’s legendary comedic presence is comedy dynamite. And of course, it’s always a thrill to work with Mr Frost, a Big Talk OG of the finest vintage.”

Transaction will debut exclusively on ITVX in 2025.