SAS Rogue Heroes: First look at series two of BBC drama

The highly anticipated second series of SAS Rogue Heroes is almost here, and the BBC has given us a sneak peek.

Starring familiar faces like Jack O’Connell, Connor Swindells, Sofia Boutella, and Dominic West, the new series welcomes a host of new talent.

The drama, which first captured audiences in 2022, follows the origins of the legendary Special Air Service (SAS) during World War II.

(L-R);Reg Seekings (THEO BARKLEM-BIGGS);Dave Kershaw (BOBBY SCHOFIELD)

Paddy Mayne (JACK O’CONNELL)

Reg Seekings (THEO BARKLEM-BIGGS)

This time, the action shifts to mainland Europe in 1943, following Paddy Mayne as he takes the reins after David Stirling’s capture.

New recruits, a second regiment, and doubts about the SAS’s future make it harder than ever for the men to prove their worth on the battlefield.

So, what’s new in series two?

Returning favourites include O’Connell as the fearless Paddy Mayne, Swindells as Stirling, Boutella as Eve Mansour, and West as Dudley Clarke.

(L-R);Paddy Mayne (JACK O’CONNELL);Dudley Clarke (DOMINIC WEST);Eve (SOFIA BOUTELLA)

David Stirling (CONNOR SWINDELLS)

(L-R);Bill Stirling (GWILYM LEE);Paddy Mayne (JACK O’CONNELL)

But they’re joined by a fresh wave of talent, including Gwilym Lee, who takes on the role of Bill Stirling, David’s brother and the founder of the 2SAS regiment.

Con O’Neill (Happy Valley) joins as General Montgomery.

Theo Barklem-Biggs (Reg Seekings), Corin Silva (Jim Almonds), Jacob Ifan (Pat Riley), Jacob McCarthy (Johnny Cooper), Stuart Campbell (Bill Fraser), and Bobby Schofield (Dave Kershaw) also return for duty in series two.

Joining the cast include Mark Rowley (The Last Kingdom, The North Water) and Jack Barton (Heartstopper, War of the Worlds), who will play SAS members Jock McDiarmid and John Tonkin respectively. Further new cast members include Stuart Thompson (The Witcher, Starstruck), Paolo De Vita (Anonymous, La Grande Guerra del Salento), Anna Manuelli (Blocco 181, Pezzi unici), Edward Bennett (Industry, Save Me Too) and Matteo Franco.

Eve (SOFIA BOUTELLA)

John Tonkin (JACK BARTON)

Created by Steven Knight, best known for Peaky Blinders, the second series promises to deliver the same gripping storytelling that made the first run so successful.

Filming for series two took place across Croatia and the UK, and the show will soon be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC One for UK audiences.

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can catch it on MGM+.