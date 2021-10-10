The Larkins cast revealed for brand new ITV drama

Brand new drama The Larkins has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The new TV series will be based on H.E. Bates’ classic novel, The Darling Buds of May.

Set in the late 1950’s, The Larkins follows the golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children, including the beautiful Mariette, as they bask in their idyllic and beautiful patch of paradise in Kent.

The Larkins 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of the current series of The Larkins:

Bradley Walsh - Pop Larkin

Joanna Scanlan - Ma Larkin

Sabrina Bartlett - Mariette Larkin

Tok Stephen - Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton

Peter Davison - the Vicar

Kriss Dosanjh - Brigadier

Amelia Bullmore - Miss Edith Pilchester

Seeta Indrani - Miss Chand

Robert Bathurst- Johnny Delamere

Stephen Hagan - Tom Fisher

Francesca Wilson Waterworth - Libby Fothergill

Barney Walsh - PC Harness

Tony Gardner - Alec Norman

Selina Griffiths - Norma Norman

Lydia Page - Primrose Larkin

Liam Middleton - Montgomery Larkin

Lola Shepelev - Victoria Larkin

Davina Coleman - Zinnia Larkin

Rosie Coleman - Petunia Larkin

Watch The Larkins on TV and online

The new series of The Larkins begins on Sunday, 10 October at 8PM on ITV and continues weekly. The series has six episodes.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

A full synopsis of The Larkins shares: "Fiercely loyal to each other and their community, there’s an overwhelming sense of plenty in their lives and a lot of joy and raucous laughter.

"With an endless supply of delicious, hearty meals alongside the odd cocktail or two, the Larkins are always happy to share what they have with others, despite the fact that what they have is sometimes obtained by unusual means!

"Sadly their good heartedness is not always shared by certain members of the local community and village gossip (particularly from the Normans) about Pop and his family is often rife.

"From government officials and snobbish second homeowners to aggressive urban developers, the Larkins never take threats to their idyllic way of life lying down but when Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton arrives to inspect their taxes things are looking bleak for The Larkins.

"Soon distracted by the beautiful Mariette, Charley quickly discovers that he has a romantic rival in the form of the handsome and mysterious Tom Fisher Mariette, on the other hand, may have plans of her own, which don’t involve men.

"From May Day Fairs, to straw-man pram races and donkey derbies, there’s never a dull moment with The Larkins."

