The Good Karma Hospital series 4 confirmed with cast revealed

The Good Karma Hospital will return for series 4 in 2022, it's been announced.

ITV has confirmed a brand new series is in production with Tiger Aspect Productions and Acorn TV.

Set in Southern India and shot on location in Sri-Lanka, the six-part drama will debut in 2022.

Series 4 sees the return of Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia, Neil Morrissey, Darshan Jariwala and Nimmi Harasgama who reprise their much-loved roles in the drama which is full of heart, unforgettable characters and set against the most stunning backdrop of Sri Lanka.

Amanda Redman, who plays Dr Lydia Fonseca said of returning to Sri Lanka: "After such a difficult and challenging year for the whole world and film industry it is an honour to return to our beloved Sri Lanka with its wonderful film crews and actors to make this much-loved series four possible.

"We can’t wait to get started. The storylines are bigger and better than ever."

Joining as series regulars are Harki Bhambra, (Our Girl, Call The Midwife) who plays high-flying and charismatic Dr Samir Hasan, a British Asian surgeon who has left Britain for India for reasons that prove too traumatic to share.

Rebecca Ablack (Ginny & Georgia, Let It Snow) also joins playing confident and dynamic Dr Nikita ‘Niki’ Sharma, a young, newly qualified doctor whose father is a highly successful surgeon in Kochi and who has insisted all his children spend a year doing something ‘difficult’.

This series sees Raquel Cassidy (Downton Abbey, Teachers) and Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty, Baptiste, Alex Rider) alongside Connor Catchpole (Enola Holmes, Pursuit of Love), Chetna Pandya (Feel Good, This Way Up) and Jonas Khan (Our Girl, The Ipcress File) join as guest cast for key storylines through the series.

ITV's Drama Commissioner Chloe Tucker commented: "We are delighted that The Good Karma Hospital is returning to our screens.

"Tiger Aspect have brilliantly taken on the challenge of shooting in Sri Lanka again during these difficult times, and this series introduces us to exciting new characters alongside much-loved cast, and fantastic stories from Dan Sefton and the writing team."

Past series of The Good Karma Hospital are currently available to stream online via BritBox.