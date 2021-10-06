New Doctor Who teaser released as spaceship sighted in Liverpool city

A brand new Doctor Who teaser has been revealed for the upcoming series.

Series 13 of Doctor Who will arrive soon on BBC One.

And ahead of the show starting on TV, Liverpool locals experienced a rare and unexpected sighting of a Doctor Who spaceship this evening (Wednesday 6th October).

It was projected across George’s Pier Head, where lucky passers-by had the opportunity to catch a sighting of the ship in the night sky.

It’s no accident that the spacecraft has taken temporary residence in Liverpool city. The BBC has today revealed that it is the location where series thirteen will begin and where we first meet new character Dan Lewis (John Bishop), as he becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures.

The projection of the spaceship will be visible to the residents of Liverpool until midnight (on October 6th).

Alongside John Bishop, the Doctor Who series 13 cast will welcome Jacob Anderson as Vinder.

Jodie Whittaker will reprise her title role as The Doctor for the new series with Mandip Gill returning as Yaz.

A start date for the series is to be announced.

It was previously revealed that there will be only eight episodes in the new series rather than the originally planned eleven.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall said: "Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous Covid working protocols, it’s going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual eleven."

Doctor Who: Yaz (MANDIP GILL), The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER), Dan (JOHN BISHOP) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon

Meanwhile, the BBC recently announced that Russell T Davies will return as Doctor Who showrunner from 2023 after Jodie steps down from the title role.

A new Doctor is to be confirmed.

Picture: (C) Talon - Photographer: Talon