The BBC has revealed a first look at the next series of Doctor Who.

Series 13 of Doctor Who is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Jodie Whittaker will reprise her title role as The Doctor for the new series with Mandip Gill returning as Yaz.

They will be joined by John Bishop as Dan and Jacob Anderson as Vinder following the exits of Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole.

You can watch a first look teaser trailer below...

The BBC tease: "As he becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures, Dan will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe.

"Travelling through Space and Time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he’ll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares."

An exact start date for the next series of Doctor Who in 2021 is to be confirmed.

It was previously announced that there will be only eight episodes in the new series rather than the originally planned eleven.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall said: "In this strangest of years, the Doctor Who production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production.

"Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous Covid working protocols, it’s going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual eleven.

"But rest assured, the ambition, humor, fun and scares you expect from Doctor Who will all still be firmly in place. For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period – but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge!"

Meanwhile it was reported in June that Jodie Whittaker is to step down from Doctor Who after specials in 2022.

As yet there's been no official word on who could takeover from Jodie as the 14th Doctor with rumoured names having included Michaela Coel and Richard Ayoade.

Jodie made her debut as the Thirteenth Doctor in 2017's Christmas special. She's appeared in three full series since, including the upcoming run.

For the time being, you can get series 12 of Doctor Who on DVD or Blu-Ray here or stream via BBC iPlayer here.