Impeachment: American Crime Story UK release date confirmed on BBC Two

Impeachment: American Crime Story is coming to BBC Two in the UK - here's all you need to know.

Impeachment is the third instalment of anthology true crime series American Crime Story.

Based on a true story. Impeachment: American Crime Story unravels the national scandal that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.

Watch Impeachment: American Crime Story online and on TV in the UK

Impeachment: American Crime Story will begin on TV in the UK on Tuesday, 19 October at 9:15PM on BBC Two. You'll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

The series has seven episodes which will be released weekly.

The cast features Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton and Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton.

A synopsis shares: "Linda Tripp’s 1998 betrayal of Monica Lewinsky, setting her up to be questioned by lawyers for Special Prosecutor Kenneth Starr, had its roots five years earlier: sidelined from the White House after the suicide of her boss, Tripp feels ill-used.

"She considers selling her story to sensation-hungry literary agent Lucianne Goldberg, but inside knowledge has a limited shelf-life. But when chance brings West Wing outcast Monica to Linda’s Pentagon workplace in 1996, she recognises a kindred spirit in the former intern.

"Meanwhile, an article about a sexual harassment accusation against Bill Clinton while he was Governor of Arkansas forces a reluctant Paula Jones into the nation’s gaze when she decides to start a lawsuit."

Impeachment is the third instalment of American Crime Story following 2016's The People v. O. J. Simpson and 2018's The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

You can currently catch up on both in the UK on Netflix here.

A fourth series, charting the rise and fall of Studio 54, is currently in development.