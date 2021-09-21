True story behind ITV's Manhunt The Night Stalker drama revealed in new documentary

ITV is to unveil the real life story behind its current Manhunt drama with a new documentary.

Manhunt II: The Night Stalker will tell the real life story of the police pursuit of notorious serial rapist Delroy Grant, whose 17 year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in south east London living in fear.

The four-part TV series is based on the diaries of detective Colin Sutton who is played by acclaimed actor Martin Clunes.

The drama will start on Monday, 20 September at 9PM on ITV and run over four consecutive nights this week through to Thursday, 23 September.

Then on Thursday, 30 September ITV will air a one-off documentary revealing the true story behind the TV show.

The real life Manhunt

The Real Manhunt: The Night Stalker will feature Susanna Reid delving into Operation Minstead to gain a vivid insight into the 17-year hunt for the serial rapist known as ‘The Night Stalker’ - and how a 17-day stakeout led to his arrest.

Former senior investigating officers Colin Sutton and Simon Morgan, along with former Deputy Assistant Commissioner Sue Akers, speak candidly to Susanna about one of the most complex investigations the Met has ever had to face, and reflect on the tragic mistake that meant Delroy Grant could have been stopped years earlier.

The documentary goes back to the Night Stalker’s first attack in 1992 and follows the investigation as dozens of suspected cases started to emerge.

Meanwhile, elderly people in South London were terrified, especially when in 2009, there was a huge spike in offences and the Met’s hierarchy agreed to stage a huge stakeout in the hope that this time they would catch him in the act.

The programme speaks to officers involved as the cat-and-mouse game they undertook escalated with several near misses before he was finally brought to justice.

The Real Manhunt: The Night Stalker airs on Thursday, 30 September at 9PM on ITV.

For now, the new series of Manhunt airs over four consecutive nights: Monday 20 September to Thursday 23 September inclusive at 9PM on ITV and online via ITV Hub.

The new series is written by Ed Whitmore (Silent Witness, Rillington Place, Strike Back), who also wrote the first series of Manhunt.

Meanwhile series 1 of Manhunt, which followed the investigation into serial killer Levi Bellfield, is currently available to stream in full on the ITV Hub and BritBox.

Picture: (l-r) Susanna Reid with Former Police Senior Investigating Officer Colin Sutton. Credit: Optomen TV/ITV

