BBC axes Ready Steady Cook reboot with Rylan Clark-Neal

The BBC has axed its rebooted version of Ready Steady Cook.

A revival of the cookery show made its debut in 2020 after a 20-year hiatus from screens.

Hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal, a second series debuted earlier this year on BBC One in the afternoons.

But it's now been revealed that the show will not return for another outing.

A spokesperson told The Sun newspaper: "We sometimes have to make difficult decisions to grow new shows and after two brilliant series of Ready Steady Cook, we’re making space in the schedule for some exciting new titles that we’re sure viewers will enjoy.

“We are hugely grateful to Rylan and our team of chefs for making the return of the series so special.”

A source shared with the publication: "Rylan was hugely passionate about Ready, Steady, Cook and he gave everything to the show. It seemed to be popular with viewers but those behind the format said audience feedback hadn’t been as good as they expected."

Alongside presenter Rylan, the show featured chefs Mike Reid, Romy Gill OBE, Akis Petretzikis, Ellis Barrie and Anna Haugh.

They put their cookery prowess to the test against the clock with two chefs paired up with two contestants in each episode.

The rebooted series saw two challenges. In the first, each contestant arrived armed with a bag of ingredients, all bought within a limited budget. They and their chefs had 20 minutes to create delicious, surprising and inspiring dishes.

The second challenge saw the pairs have just 10 minutes to create yet more amazing dishes, this time based on ingredients chosen at random.

As ever, the show’s winner will be decided by an audience vote with the iconic red tomato and green pepper voting cards.

