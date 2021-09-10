The North Water cast revealed for new BBC Two drama series

The North Water has arrived on BBC Two - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Ian McGuire, the cinematic drama series is adapted for the screen and directed by Andrew Haigh.

A synopsis of the show shares: "1859. Patrick Sumner joins The Volunteer as a ship’s surgeon, hoping to lose himself in the tough physicality of an Arctic whaling trip. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crew mates, with Drax, a harpooner, a distinctly brutal force of nature.

"As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, confrontation between the two men erupts - taking them on a journey far from solid ground and way beyond the safe moorings of civilisation."

The North Water 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of The North Water:

Patrick Sumner - Jack O’Connell

Henry Drax - Colin Farrell

Captain Brownlee - Stephen Graham

Baxter - Sir Tom Courtenay

Cavendish - Sam Spruell

Otto - Roland Møller

Priest - Peter Mullan

McKendrick - Philip Hill-Pearson

Jones - Kieran Urquhart

Corbyn - Jonathan Aris

Joseph Hannah - Stephen McMillan

Hester - Eliza Butterworth

Anna - Nive Nielson

Elder Inuk - Natar Ungalaaq

Younger Inuk - Jerry Laisa

Urgang - Ipeelie Ootoova

Merok - Keenan Carpenter

Watch The North Water on TV and online

The North Water starts on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 9:30PM on Friday, 10 September. Episodes will continue weekly on Fridays on TV.

The five-part series will be made available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs on TV.

Director Andrew Haigh says: "Ian McGuire’s novel vividly evokes the brutal beauty of the Arctic environment and I knew I had to try and bring a similar realism to the show.

"Despite the obvious challenges, shooting in the Arctic seemed the very best option. I wanted us to feel the biting wind, the bitter cold. I wanted to capture that fear that comes from being so far from civilization."

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added: “Colin Farrell will bring a blend of brutality and humanity to Andrew Haigh’s superb adaptation of this savage novel. The North Water is a brooding and resonant story which is set to grip BBC Two viewers.”