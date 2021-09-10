The North Water cast revealed for new BBC Two drama series

The North Water has arrived on BBC Two - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
Based on the acclaimed novel by Ian McGuire, the cinematic drama series is adapted for the screen and directed by Andrew Haigh.
A synopsis of the show shares: "1859. Patrick Sumner joins The Volunteer as a ship’s surgeon, hoping to lose himself in the tough physicality of an Arctic whaling trip. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crew mates, with Drax, a harpooner, a distinctly brutal force of nature.
"As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, confrontation between the two men erupts - taking them on a journey far from solid ground and way beyond the safe moorings of civilisation."
The North Water 2021 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of The North Water:
Patrick Sumner - Jack O’Connell
Henry Drax - Colin Farrell
Captain Brownlee - Stephen Graham
Baxter - Sir Tom Courtenay
Cavendish - Sam Spruell
Otto - Roland Møller
Priest - Peter Mullan
McKendrick - Philip Hill-Pearson
Jones - Kieran Urquhart
Corbyn - Jonathan Aris
Joseph Hannah - Stephen McMillan
Hester - Eliza Butterworth
Anna - Nive Nielson
Elder Inuk - Natar Ungalaaq
Younger Inuk - Jerry Laisa
Urgang - Ipeelie Ootoova
Merok - Keenan Carpenter
Watch The North Water on TV and online
The North Water starts on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer at 9:30PM on Friday, 10 September. Episodes will continue weekly on Fridays on TV.
The five-part series will be made available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs on TV.
Director Andrew Haigh says: "Ian McGuire’s novel vividly evokes the brutal beauty of the Arctic environment and I knew I had to try and bring a similar realism to the show.
"Despite the obvious challenges, shooting in the Arctic seemed the very best option. I wanted us to feel the biting wind, the bitter cold. I wanted to capture that fear that comes from being so far from civilization."
Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added: “Colin Farrell will bring a blend of brutality and humanity to Andrew Haigh’s superb adaptation of this savage novel. The North Water is a brooding and resonant story which is set to grip BBC Two viewers.”