Andrew Lincoln returns to British TV in new thriller Cold Water

ITV has announced a new six-part thriller, Cold Water, starring Andrew Lincoln in his much-anticipated return to British TV.

He’ll be joined by Ewen Bremner, Indira Varma, and Eve Myles in this gripping series.

The show is written and created by award-winning playwright David Ireland and is produced by SISTER.

Cold Water is set in a fictional Scottish village and promises to be a dark and twisted thriller.

Andrew Lincoln plays John, a man grappling with a midlife crisis as a stay-at-home dad.

A violent incident pushes John to move his family to the quiet village of Coldwater. There, they meet Tommy, played by Bremner, a charming but suspicious neighbour.

Tommy is married to the local vicar, Rebecca, portrayed by Myles. John’s wife, Fiona, played by Varma, has her doubts about Tommy.

As John’s relationship with Tommy intensifies, Fiona grows increasingly suspicious. Unsettling incidents lead John to question Tommy’s true nature.

The story unfolds with John uncovering shocking secrets about his new friend.

Commented David Ireland, Writer, Creator & Exec Producer: “Cold Water started with a question I was asking myself. Where do I want to live – the countryside or the city? Such an innocent beginning, but from it came this dark, funny, twisted thriller.

“I was delighted when Sister loved the script and thrilled when ITV decided to commission it. And I’m amazed we’ve managed to attract such a peerless cast, led by the formidable Andrew Lincoln. I hope viewers will be find it intoxicating.”

Filming is set to start later in 2024.

Stay tuned for more casting and production details.