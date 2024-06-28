The Night Caller is a gripping new thriller series coming soon on Channel 5.

It stars former Hustle actor Robert Glenister as Tony, a taxi driver with a dangerous obsession.

Tony, a disillusioned cabbie from Liverpool, finds solace in a late-night radio show hosted by DJ Lawrence. As Tony listens to Lawrence’s show, he becomes a regular caller, interpreting the DJ’s views in increasingly troubling ways.

But Tony soon realises that Lawrence isn’t the man he seems to be.

TONY (Robert Glenister)

The series also features Suzanne Packer as Rosa, a café worker who Tony becomes attached to.

The Night Caller is a four-part series set to start on Channel 5 on Sunday, 7 July at 9PM.

The following three episodes will air on consecutive nights at 9PM, concluding on Wednesday, 10 July.

All episodes will also be available for streaming on My5.

The Plot

The Night Caller follows Tony, a lonely, 50-something Liverpudlian taxi driver who once was a respected teacher.

After losing his job, marriage, and confidence, his only lifelines are Rosa and a late-night talk show.

DJ Lawrence’s show gives Tony a sense of identity, but he starts to dangerously misinterpret the DJ’s views.

Tony becomes obsessed with Lawrence, only to discover that the DJ is not who he pretends to be.

The Night Caller cast

Alongside Robert Glenister as Tony, the cast features Sean Pertwee as Lawrence and Suzanne Packer as Rosa.

They’re joined in the series by Grainne Keenan, Martin McDonagh, James Keating, Gary Murray and Kim Daly.

The show was filmed in Ireland in 2023.