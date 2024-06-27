First look at Sophie Turner in ITV’s new drama Joan

Advertisements

ITV has dropped the first trailer for its brand-new drama, Joan.

Inspired by the real-life story of notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington, the six-part series is coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX.

Sophie Turner, known for her roles in Game of Thrones, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and The Staircase, leads the cast as Joan.

We’re first introduced to Joan in her twenties, a fiery and uncompromising character who also has deep scars and vulnerability.

She’s a doting young mother to her 4-year-old daughter, Debbie.

Trapped in a disastrous marriage to a violent thug, Joan seizes the moment to escape when he goes on the run.

Driven by a desire to provide a better life for Debbie, Joan makes heart-breaking decisions.

Using her sharp intelligence, charm, and talent for impersonation, we follow Joan through the twists and turns of her life.

Her story is filled with ups and downs, heartache and joy, making it a compelling television drama.

Joining Sophie in the cast are Frank Dillane as Boisie, a London antique dealer; Kirsty J. Curtis as Nancy, Joan’s older sister; Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Albie, an old acquaintance of Boisie; and Laura Aikman as Val, Albie’s wife.

Other notable cast members include Nick Blood, Jack Greenlees, Alex Blake, Caroline Faber, and Dorothy Atkinson.

The series is penned by acclaimed screenwriter Anna Symon, known for Mrs Wilson and The Essex Serpent. Based on Joan Hannington’s memoirs, the drama tells the gripping story of Joan’s rise from petty crime to becoming a criminal mastermind.