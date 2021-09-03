BBC One's Pooch Perfect won't return for a second series

Pooch Perfect won't be returning to BBC One for a second series, it's been revealed.

The show saw professional dog groomers from around the country taking part in a series of themed challenges to create epic transformations of beloved pets, as they competed to be crowned the UK’s Top Dog Groomer.

Advertisements

Presented by Sheridan Smith, the series first debuted on BBC One this Spring.

However there won't be another outing, with the BBC saying (via Daily Mirror): "Pooch Perfect brought plenty of light relief to viewers during lockdown.

“Whilst the show won’t be returning, we’d like to thank Sheridan, the judges, animal experts, groomers and pet owners plus Beyond Productions for bringing such joy when we needed it most."

In the final of the first series earlier this year, Kelly D from Somerset was crowned the winner and took home the Golden Stanley trophy.

In each episode of the show, the groomers revealed their creations on The Dogwalk, where the judges Colin Taylor and Verity Hardcastle deliberated over the week’s canine contenders, deciding who was sent home and who was named Best In Show.

Having being crowned the nation’s top dog groomer, Kelly said: "Winning Pooch Perfect feels surreal and so incredible! To be able to inspire others in the industry and show that your dreams can become a reality feels amazing."

Host Sheridan Smith said: "It’s been a pleasure being a part of Pooch Perfect, I’ve loved every second and I can’t wait to see what Kelly and the rest of our amazing dog groomers do next."

Advertisements

The full series of Pooch Perfect is currently available to watch now on BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: BBC/(C) Beyond Productions