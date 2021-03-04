Pooch Perfect winner revealed as BBC One series concludes

Here's who won Pooch Perfect on BBC One this week as the new series aired its grand final.

The show has seen 16 professional dog groomers from around the country, taking part in a series of themed challenges to create epic transformations of beloved pets, as they compete to be crowned the UK’s Top Dog Groomer.

Each week, the groomers revealed their creations on The Dogwalk, where the judges Colin Taylor and Verity Hardcastle deliberated over the week’s canine contenders, deciding who was sent home and who was named Best In Show.

Pooch Perfect winner

In the final, Kelly D from Somerset was crowned the winner of BBC One’s hunt for Britain’s best dog groomer Pooch Perfect and is now the proud owner of the coveted Golden Stanley trophy.

Kelly D - (C) BBC - Photographer: James Stack

Having being crowned the nation’s top dog groomer, Kelly said: "Winning Pooch Perfect feels surreal and so incredible! To be able to inspire others in the industry and show that your dreams can become a reality feels amazing.

"I put my heart and soul into every challenge and I was so happy that I stepped out of my comfort zone and I still managed to showcase my years of grooming skills and knowledge within the industry.

"Every episode I participated in I won Best In Show, which was definitely a highlight for me. I will be celebrating at home with my family and a cheeky bottle of champagne or two!

"My business and the welfare of my clients will always be paramount to me and my teaching and grooming will continue to be of highest standards. I will continue to represent the grooming industry and give it the recognition it deserves."

The final episode saw Kelly groom a continental clip on a standard poodle for the first time ever during the breed standard challenge. In the final Dogwalk challenge Kelly groomed her Miniature Poodle fit for a red carpet in a Cher inspired groom which saw her take the lead and just edge out the other two finalists Georgia Ashton Fuller and Lakhi Thindal.

Colin said: "Kelly won best in show more than any other groomer throughout this competition, this is the consistency we need in the nation’s best dog groomer. Congratulations!"

Verity added: "Everything we threw at Kelly she executed with such enthusiasm, a well-deserved winner!"

Host Sheridan Smith commented: "I am so pleased for Kelly, she has been a joy to watch over the past few weeks, and truly deserved to win. Plus she is now the proud owner of the Golden Stanley trophy!

"It’s been a pleasure being a part of Pooch Perfect, I’ve loved every second and I can’t wait to see what Kelly and the rest of our amazing dog groomers do next."

The full series of Pooch Perfect is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer here.