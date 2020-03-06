Pooch Perfect: Sheridan Smith to host new BBC One reality series

The search for the UK’s Top Dog Stylist is on in a brand new BBC One show.

Sheridan Smith will host Pooch Perfect, a brand-new competitive reality entertainment TV series focused on dog styling.

For Sheridan it will be the first time that she has hosted a prime-time entertainment series, but the subject matter just proved too irresistible.

Sheridan Said: “To combine my love of dogs with a brand-new job presenting for the BBC was a match made in heaven! Everyone who knows me will understand that animals, and especially dogs are very special to me.

"I live at home with 6 dogs, so presenting a show dedicated to our four-legged best friends didn’t take much consideration!

"I’m used to being on set with lots of actors… this time I can’t wait to hang out all day with dozens of dogs…for me it is literally the dream job!”

Eight-part series Pooch Perfect will feature ten pairs of professional dog stylists from around the country, taking part in a series of themed challenges to create epic transformations of beloved pets, as they compete to be crowned the ‘UK’s Top Dog Stylist’.

As for how it all works, here's what the BBC has to say: "Each week, the teams will reveal their creations on ‘The Dogwalk’, where the judges will deliberate over the week’s canine contenders, and their owners are given the chance to see their newly transformed dogs for the first time.

"From scruffy to fluffy and from ruff to regal, audiences across the country will be barking mad for this brand-new show.

"As well as amazing ‘transfurmations’, the show will also be packed full of useful information for dog lovers and owners, delivering top tips on responsible ownership, fun facts about dog breeds and a guide to ‘at home’ pooch pampering techniques.

"Alongside breath-taking reveals, celebrity guest judges and the cutest cast of canines, the doggy stars will be in seventh heaven in the show’s specially built ‘Pooch Palace’ designed to cater for their every need.

"Pooch Perfect is packed with heart and joy, warm and funny for the whole family, leaving viewers begging for more."

Kate Phillips, Controller of BBC Entertainment, added today: “I love this show, it celebrates so much creativity culminating in unforgettable transformations, always mindful of the fact one false snip could cost someone the competition!”

Further details will be confirmed in due course.