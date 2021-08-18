Dani Harmer to return as Tracy Beaker for brand new TV series

Dani Harmer is to reprise her iconic role of Tracy Beaker for a new TV series.

Following the success of My Mum Tracy Beaker which aired earlier this year, the BBC has announce new five-part series The Beaker Girls.

Dani will play Tracy as ever with Emma Maggie Davies as her book-smart, sassy, surprisingly tough daughter Jess.

Further confirming cast includes Jordan Duvigneau returning as Sean Godfrey, Lisa Coleman as Cam, Montana Thompson as Justine and Danielle Henry as Mary.

They'll be joined by Chi-Megan Ennis McLean as Jordan and Alibe Parsons as junk shop owner, Flo.

A teaser for the series shares: "The Beaker Girls are loving their new life running the Dumping Ground junk shop in the quirky seaside town of Cooksea. The wheeler-dealer duo are making new friends - but also enemies, and a whole lot of trouble.

"When Jordan, a runaway teen who has been repeatedly failed by the care system, finds her way into the Beaker Girls’ cosy family, Tracy’s life seems to have come full circle as she contemplates becoming a foster parent. But will Jess ever be ready to share her mum?"

Tali Walters, Genre Lead, BBC Children's In-house Drama, said: “The enduring affection of our audiences for the character of Tracy Beaker was clear in the reaction to My Mum Tracy Beaker.

"The Beaker Girls promises to touch the hearts of our audiences and we’re tremendously excited to work with such a talented cast and crew to bring this captivating mother and daughter back to the screen and unveil their next chapter."

All previous series of Tracy Beaker are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and The Tracy Beaker Podcast is available on BBC Sounds.