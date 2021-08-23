Richard Osman's House Of Games contestants line up for new BBC Two series

Richard Osman's House Of Games is back for a new series on BBC Two - here's all you need to know.

In House Of Games Night each week a group of four famous faces go toe to toe in testing their general knowledge skills in a variety of entertaining games.

The show is currently airing series 5 week nights at 6PM on BBC Two.

The contestants on this week's show (23-27 August) are chef & campaigner Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, model & TV personality Jodie Kidd, comedian Jamali Maddix and TV presenter Suzi Perry.

See the full line up of contestants confirmed so far for series 5 below!

Richard Osman's House Of Games line up

Week 1 - From 17 August: Reeta Chakrabarti, Olga Koch, Andrew Maxwell and Gareth Thomas

Week 2 - From 23 August: Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Jodie Kidd, Jamali Maddix and Suzi Perry

Week 3 - From 30 August: Lucy Beaumont, Shazia Mirza, Joe Thomas and Jake Wood

Further lines up for the coming weeks are to be confirmed.

In each episode of the week, a daily winner will be declared following a quick-fire round at the end of the show, and the scores are tallied across the week, resulting in an overall champion being crowned on Friday.

Will the winning stars opt for the much-coveted House of Games decanter, or will they be tempted by the House of Games kitchen composter?

Richard Osman's House Of Games airs weekdays at 6PM on BBC Two.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC