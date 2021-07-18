Baptiste cast revealed for series 2 of BBC One show

Baptiste series 2 has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

French detective Julien Baptiste, who previously appeared in drama The Missing, is back for a second series of the spin-off following its first outing in 2019.

From the creators of The Missing, Baptiste stars Tchéky Karyo in the title role - but who joins him?

Baptiste 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 2 of Baptiste:

Tchéky Karyo plays Julien Baptiste

Fiona Shaw plays Emma Chambers

Adrian Rawlins plays Richard Chambers

Stuart Campbell plays Alex Chambers

Conrad Khan plays Will Chambers

Ace Bhatti plays Nadeem

Dorka Gryllus plays Zsófia Arslan

Miklós Béres plays András Juszt

Michelle Duncan plays Sally

Anastasia Hille plays Celia

A synopsis of series 2 shares: "Julien Baptiste is not the man we left at the end of series one. After enduring a horrific personal tragedy, Julien has pushed Celia away and is looking for any distraction - whether that be the bottom of a bottle or a new case - to consume him.

"When Ambassador Emma Chambers’ whole family disappears in the Hungarian mountains, Julien finds his new case. He immediately travels to the resort where the Chambers were staying and entrenches himself in Emma’s world. Despite no longer being a Detective in any official capacity, Emma realises that Julien’s experience and capacity for understanding human nature will be integral to getting her family back.

"When the case turns into a murder and kidnapping, Julien must work closely with the Hungarian police, including Zsofia Arslan, who at first rejects his offers of help but soon comes to see his value.

"Julien navigates a police force he cannot trust and obsessional media desperate for more information on such a high profile, international case. British Ambassador to Hungary, Emma tries to wield her influence, but the layers of corruption and secrets prove too complex to unpick. Julien, Zsofia and Emma must work together if Emma is to be reunited with her family."

Watch Baptiste on TV and online

The new series of Baptiste will air on BBC One from Sunday, 18 July at 9PM. The series has six episodes which will air weekly on Sunday nights on TV.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.

For now you can catch up with the first series in full on BBC iPlayer here while a DVD is available here.

Picture: (C) Two Brothers Productions - Photographer: Orbital Strangers Project

