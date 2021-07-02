Craig Charles to host new Channel 4 game show Moneybags - apply now

Craig Charles will host a new Channel 4 game show called Moneybags.

Moneybags is described as a "brand new fast-paced, high stakes quiz" with thousands of pounds on offer for winners.

From the makers of The Million Pound Drop, the show sees individual players face off against each other where the key to success is quick thinking, sound judgement and a little knowledge

Craig Charles said: "I'm over the moon to announce that I'm hosting Moneybags, a new big money quiz show for Channel 4 and we're looking for contestants to take part. If you want to have a go at grabbing thousands of pounds apply now..."

Applications to take part are available online from channel4.com/takepart.

We're looking for fun and outgoing contestants from across the UK to take part. We give you all the answers, all you need to do is grab them if you think they're correct!

Applications close on 9 July and you must be 18 or over to apply.

Filming will take place in Manchester over the summer with a start date for the series on TV to be confirmed.