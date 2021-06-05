Who's on The Hit List Celebrity special tonight? Line up of stars on latest episode

The Hit List is back on BBC One with a celebrity special - who's on tonight's show?

Presented by Rochelle and Marvin Humes The Hit List is the popular Saturday night music quiz game show.

The show sees pairs of contestants compete to name as many hit songs and artists as they can as quickly as possible for a chance to win up to £10,000.

Who's on The Hit List Celebrity Special tonight?

Tonight's episode (Saturday, 5 June) sees Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis, journalist and newsreader Kate Silverton, TV presenter Anneka Rice, resident This Morning doctor Dr Ranj Singh, and Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin.

For the Celebrity version, the pairs will be playing for a charity of their choice.

The episode airs at 6:20PM on BBC One.

The episode is a repeat which previously aired in November 2020.

You can watch all the latest episodes online as well as catch up on past series on BBC One's iPlayer catchup service HERE.

How does the show work?

In the first round, Five of Five from Five, the three pairs get the chance to answer five quick fire music questions and name five artists/songs which have all been top five hits, from five different decades.

They'll then go forward to the buzzer round where contestants must buzz in to identify the title and artist of a song as an extract is played.

The top two teams go forward to the Intros round where they must identity the songs as they begin to play against the clock.

The top team faces the final round where they must correctly name ten songs and artists as they're played - but after five seconds, the prize money begins to drop. However much is left after all ten songs have been named will go to their chosen charity.

The Hit List first started in May 2019 and has aired a trio of series so far with a fourth on the way. Alongside the main series, Celebrity specials have aired December 2019 and 2020.