Ricky Wilson joins panel of I Can See Your Voice for final episode

Ricky Wilson will be the guest star on I Can See Your Voice's final episode tonight.

Hosted by Paddy McGuinness, the new BBC One game show features a regular celebrity panel of Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden who are joined by a weekly musical guest.

The aim of the game is for two contestants, with the help of the panel, to attempt to single out the good singers from a line up of mystery performers - without ever hearing them sing.

Tonight sees the final episode as Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson joins the show as the celebrity guest.

I Can See Your Voice. Ricky Wilson - (C) Thames - Photographer: Tom Dymond

I Can See Your Voice. Celebrity Investigators with special guest Ricky Wilson. Amanda Holden, Jimmy Carr, Ricky Wilson, Alison Hammond - (C) Thames - Photographer: Tom Dymond

This week sees Team GB Paralympian Sophie and her boyfriend Josh from Sheffield try to spot the imposters and win £10,000.

But with a line-up including a singing chef, a life coach and a salesman, it may be trickier than they thought.

In each round, the pair have to eliminate the bad singers based only on a handful of clues, questions and a lip-synced performance.

At the end one singer will be left standing who will sing in a duet with the week's guest, Ricky.

If they're a good singer it will result in an epic performance - and a £10,000 prize for the contestants.

But if a bad singer has been chosen there will be cringe worthy collaboration as they take to the stage, and the singer will steal the cash for themselves.

I Can See Your Voice airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday night (29 May) at 6:30PM.

You can catch up on past episodes now via the BBC iPlayer here.

This week is the last in the current series but there's good news for fans with series 2 of I Can See Your Voice already confirmed.

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC said: “We are so pleased that I Can See Your Voice will be returning.

"I know viewers have really enjoyed playing along with our very funny, frank panel, as we all hold our breaths for those memorable moments when a great or gruesome singer starts belting out a banger!”

Applications to be on the show are open now here - apply before 9 July 2021.

Picture: Ricky Wilson - (C) Thames - Photographer: Tom Dymond