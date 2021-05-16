I Can See Your Voice 'will return for a second series' on BBC One

I Can See Your Voice is to return to BBC One for a second series, it's been reported.

I Can See Your Voice is fronted by Paddy McGuinness who is joined by regular celebrity investigators Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.

The show is still airing its first series on Saturday nights but it's claimed BBC has already green lit a second run.

A source told the MailOnline: "Due to the incredible ratings success of I Can See Your Voice, which has brought some much needed fun and laughter to Saturday night prime-time television, the show has already been recommissioned for a second series.

"Amanda and Alison's genuine on-air chemistry has proved to be a ratings winner with the [latest episode] peaking at 5.1 million. It’s a runaway success!"

On the show each week Paddy and the panel are joined by a special musical guest and two contestants.

The aim of the game is for the players, with the help of the panel, to try and tell the difference between good and bad mystery singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

The contestants attempt to weed out the bad singers based on a number of cryptic clues, questions and a lip-sync performance.

In each round they must eliminate what they hope is a bad singer until just one is left standing.

The last mystery singer only reveals if they're a good or a bad singer by performing a duet with the week's guest, resulting in either a magical musical moment or a cringe worthy collaboration!

If the players chose a good singer, they win a cash prize of £10,000, but if a bad singer has successfully fooled them all the way to the end, they steal the cash.

Musical guests on the first series include Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs, Louise Redknapp, Alexandra Burke, Heather Small from M People, Ronan Keating and Danny Jones.

You can catch up with episodes online now via the BBC iPlayer.