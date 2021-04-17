I Can See Your Voice host, panel and how new BBC One show works

I Can See Your Voice is the new BBC One show on Saturday nights - here's all you need to know.

The BBC say that the series is "a whole new take on the singing game show genre as well as lots of music, comedy and play-along fun for the whole family."

So what's it all about?

The BBC explain the format: "I Can See Your Voice will see two players aiming to win a cash prize by guessing who can and can’t sing from a group of mystery singers standing before them. But there’s a catch... can they predict who has the voice of an angel or who will leave them covering their ears in horror all without ever hearing them sing a note?

"With £10,000 on the line, the players will attempt to weed out the bad singers, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip sync performances. In the end, the last mystery singer standing will reveal if they are a good or a bad singer in a duet with a weekly Guest Music Star resulting in either a magical musical moment or a comedy collaboration!

"If the players pick a good singer, they win the money but if a bad singer manages to fake it all the way to the end, they steal the £10,000!"

The series is hosted by Paddy McGuinness and with three Celebrity Investigators - king of comedy Jimmy Carr, the inimitable Alison Hammond and national treasure Amanda Holden.

Musical guests on the series include McFly's Danny Jones and Fleur East.

I Can See Your Voice starts on Saturday 10 April on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Alison said: "I Can See Your Voice is just one of the best shows I’ve ever seen in my entire life, not just because I am on it, but it is actually a really good show.

"You’ve got good singers, you’ve got bad singers, it’s up to me, Amanda and Jimmy as the investigators to decipher who are the good singers."

Amanda adds: "I sing, I have been on the West End, I’ve had an album out, I feel like I have a lot of experience, I have been in the industry a long time, so I feel like I know what I am looking for.

"I know the right way to breathe, the right way to hold yourself, I know how to position yourself on stage, mic, technique, all the stuff that you would think would lend itself to telling you that that person is a good singer.

"But really, I am looking at someone and if they’ve got sparkly boots on and a nice hair style, I’m like ‘yeah they’re a singer!’ I am literally like everyone at home, except I have some lip-gloss and a lash on, not sitting on my sofa!"

And Jimmy Carr comments: "I guess the easiest way to explain I Can See Your Voice is that it is the opposite of The Voice. Instead of not being able to see the singer and you can just hear their voice.

"This is, we can see the singer, and we can’t hear their voice. It turns out their format makes a lot more sense - this is crazy!"

