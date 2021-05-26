Before We Die cast revealed for new Channel 4 drama

New drama Before We Die has arrived on Channel 4 - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The series is based on the hit Swedish show of the same name and set in Bristol.

The show is described as a "breathless crime thriller, full of heart-stopping jeopardy and unpredictable twists".

Before We Die 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 1 of Before We Die...

Lesley Sharp plays Hannah Laing

Patrick Gibson plays Christian Radic

Vincent Regan plays Billy Murdoch

Bill Ward plays Sean Hardacre

Rebecca Scroggs plays Tina Carter

Steve Toussaint plays Leonard Kane

Toni Gojanovic plays Davor Mimica

Kazia Pelka plays Dubravka Mimica

Issy Knopfler plays Bianca Mimica

Petar Cvirn plays Stefan Vargic

Ryszard Turbiasz plays Zvonomir Mimica

Watch Before We Die on TV and online

Before We Die starts on Wednesday, 26 May at 9PM on Channel 4 and continues on TV weekly The series has six episodes.

Alternatively, the full series will be available to watch online on All 4 following the airing of the first episode.

A synopsis for the show shares: "When Detective Inspector Hannah Laing kisses her married lover Sean Hardacre goodbye one morning, she never imagines it will be the last time she will see her fellow detective alive. But Sean goes missing and his brutalised corpse is recovered the following day.

"Determined to find whoever is responsible for killing him, Hannah accesses one of Sean’s confidential contacts and persuades ‘Issy’ to help her unpick the tangled threads of Sean’s investigation into the Mimicas a tight-knit family who left Croatia for Bristol and now run a successful restaurant, where Christian, Hannah’s son now works.

"But under the guidance of the ruthless eldest son, Davor, the family are ambitious to expand their criminal activities, which risks stretching family bonds to breaking point. The Mimicas closeness as a family provides a painful contrast to Hannah’s fractured, dysfunctional relationship with her own son.

"Forced to operate undercover for fear of a criminal informer at Police HQ, Hannah and her sceptical new partner, Billy Murdoch, uncover a daring plot by the Mimicas to smuggle an enormous quantity of cocaine into the country. When Hannah also discovers Issy’s identity, however, she quickly realises there is far more at stake than bringing Sean’s killers to justice."

Picture: Channel 4