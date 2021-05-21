Here's how you can watch the upcoming Friends reunion special in the UK on TV and online.

The long-awaited get together will see Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reunite.

They'll return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

Friends: The Reunion will also feature a variety of special guest appearances from David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

How to watch the Friends reunion in the UK

Friends: The Reunion will be available exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK & Ireland.

The TV special will air on demand and streaming from 8:02am UK time on Thursday, 27 May and air on Sky One at 8PM that evening.

In the US, the special will be streaming on HBO Max.

A teaser of the one-off show shares: "Our favourite friends are back on the set that started it all. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests reunite to discuss everything from their casting process to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break.

"Witness the unbreakable bond of the group that perfectly captured the moment in life when your friends become your family."

Iconic hit sitcom Friends first premiered in 1994, running for ten seasons until 2004.

Past series are currently available to watch online in the UK via Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile you can watch a first look trailer from the upcoming reunion below!

The cast are seen answering fan questions, as well as recreating some of their most iconic moments and lines.

Picture: Sky/HBO