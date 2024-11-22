Soap stars swap drama for dough in festive Bake Off special

The Bake Off tent is back in full swing this Christmas, and it’s filled with the smell of sugar, spice, and festive cheer.

Paul Hollywood, looking every bit the jolly Father Christmas, teams up once again with Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and Alison Hammond to host this year’s Great Christmas Bake Off.

But this time, things are taking a soapy twist!

Soap legends from EastEnders, Coronation Street, and Emmerdale are ready to trade dramatic plotlines for showstopping pastries as they compete for the ultimate holiday accolade: Festive Star Baker.

Those taking part in this year’s Bake Off Christmas special are:

Chris Bisson (Jai Sharma from Emmerdale)

Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler from EastEnders)

Dean Gaffney (Robbie Jackson from EastEnders)

Shobna Gulati (Sunita Alahan from Coronation Street)

Sheree Murphy (Tricia Dingle from Emmerdale)

The celebrity bakers will tackle three holiday-themed challenges, each designed to test their creativity and baking skills.

First, the Signature Challenge will see them reinvent the classic yule log with their own unique flair.

Then comes the Technical Challenge, where the bakers will need to summon all their precision to create delicate meringue Christmas trees.

And finally, in what might be the most dramatic moment of the evening, the contestants will turn their favourite soap storylines into biscuit masterpieces.

We’re talking tears, betrayal, and maybe even a biscuit love triangle!

And just as you’re recovering from your holiday feasts, the tent reopens for a New Year special!

Fan favourites Kevin, Norman, Nicky, James, Lea, and Peter return to the competition, proving once again that Bake Off is the gift that keeps on giving.

Catch all the festive baking drama on Channel 4 this festive season.