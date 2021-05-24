Your Home Made Perfect series 3: Meet the architects

Your Home Made Perfect is back for series 3 - meet the architects on the show!

The new series sees Angela Scanlon return to host the biggest series yet.

This time Angela will be joined by a pool of six incredible cutting-edge architects who will be transforming problematic homes into dream homes with the magic of virtual reality.

In each episode, a family will be presented with two radically different designs by two extraordinary architects, before deciding which to make a reality.

Returning to the show is Laura Jane Clark who is joined by new architects Julian Mcintosh, Lynsey Elliot, Will Foster, Lizzie Fraher and Damion Burrows. Robert Jamison won't be appearing this series due to schedule conflicts.

Your Home Made Perfect begins Monday, 24 May at 8PM on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Meet the six architects appearing on the series below...

LAURA JANE CLARK

Laura Jane Clark - (C) Remarkable TV - Photographer: Remarkable TV

The reigning Queen of VR

The brilliant, creative and stylish Laura Jane Clark is returning to Your Home Made Perfect. Her spectacular design-led solutions are always ingenious and beautiful. Based in Glasgow, she’s a hands-on architect, who thinks nothing of taking a sledge-hammer to a wall having started her career working on building sites. Fearless, and with extraordinary vision, Laura can turnaround the impossible; having transformed underground public toilets into an extraordinary home. With two series behind her Laura has shown what she is capable of, but this time she’s going even bolder and sassier than before.

JULIAN MCINTOSH

Julian McIntosh - (C) Remarkable TV - Photographer: Remarkable TV

The emerging star

Julian Mcintosh is one of the youngest and brightest stars in architecture. His training has taken him far and wide, starting in Huddersfield, then to China and Spain for 2 years and finishing in London. After completing his training, he spent three years at a high end residential London practice designing luxury homes before setting up his own architecture company. Determined to bring premium architecture to the wider community and make it more accessible to people from all backgrounds, this young black architect brings to the industry a surprising and fresh perspective, not scared to present controversial and brave designs to his clients to achieve the most favourable use of space - he’s an exciting one to watch!

LYNSEY ELLIOTT

Lynsey Elliott - (C) Remarkable TV - Photographer: Remarkable TV

The dream maker

Lynsey is unassuming and thoughtful; climbing into her clients’ heads to absorb their wish lists before creating the space they’d always dreamt of, but never been able to imagine. From Northumberland, Lynsey is our humble, rural and a truly brilliant architect. Her designs change according to her subject and she’s just at home creating a Skandi cabin or a modern glass pavilion. Absolutely obsessed with detail and practicality her spaces work perfectly, and look incredible too. But don’t underestimate her warm approach, she’s determined to win.

WILL FOSTER

Will Foster - (C) Remarkable TV - Photographer: Remarkable TV

The risk taker

A quirky risk taker, Will’s taken the architecture world by storm, recognised for his stunning buildings and his maverick approach. A former apprentice blacksmith from Somerset, he loves to work with what already exists, encouraging his clients to rethink what’s already theirs. With sustainability at the forefront of his design thinking, he advocates working with local resources and suppliers. Fascinated by materials, and how they are interpreted, he prides himself on creating simple but completely unpredictable designs that delight and entertain.

LIZZIE FRAHER

Lizzie Fraher - (C) Remarkable TV - Photographer: Remarkable TV

The storyteller

Lizzie is obsessed with stories: she picks at them, unravels them and tells new ones, and it’s this same principle she applies to architecture. She is passionate about working on existing buildings and discovers everything about the buildings she works on: digging into their history, exploring the surrounding landscape and getting to know the people who live there. She then uses this intel to feed her creativity as she reimagines it, as well as integrating an environmental approach which is a key driver in all of her design work. Known for her exquisite, intricate designs she believes everyone should have pockets of luxury in their homes. Clever, painstakingly detailed and highly competitive, Lizzie brings attitude and style to all her projects and is a force to be reckoned with

DAMION BURROWS

Damion Burrows - (C) Remarkable TV - Photographer: Remarkable TV

The enigmatic reinventor

At the age of 21 Damion was transforming nightclubs in Manchester with outrageous and brilliant sets. Inspired by design, he headed to university in his mid-20s to study interior design before moving into architecture. His understanding of buildings, inside and out, has led to an fascination of texture and raw materials. He’ll often be found exposing the bones of original buildings in search of space or a fresh perspective, and he can transform the most mundane building materials into million pound looking solutions. Approaching every project with flare and creativity Damion creates exciting, contemporary homes.

Your Home Made Perfect begins Monday, 24 May at 8PM on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.