Miss Scarlet and The Duke series 2 is on its way to Alibi in the UK

Miss Scarlet and The Duke will be back for a second series, it's been confirmed.

The hit nineteenth century crime drama will return for a new season in the UK on UKTV's dedicated crime drama channel Alibi.

The second season has six episodes which will air in 2022.

Series two sees the return of Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders, The Crown) as the fearless female detective Eliza Scarlet, alongside Stuart Martin (Medici, Jamestown) as her childhood friend and potential love interest, Inspector William 'The Duke' Wellington.

Miss Scarlet and The Duke is a full-throttle crime drama about the first-ever female detective in Victorian London. After the death of her father (played by Downton Abbey's Kevin Doyle), Eliza Scarlet (Phillips) is left penniless and determined to become a private detective to support herself.

Unfortunately, detectives have always been men, but a family friend at Scotland Yard called The Duke (Martin) offers to help. So begins a collaboration that grows into something more ardent.

UKTV say series one of Miss Scarlet and The Duke was one of the top-rating shows on Alibi in 2020 and has reached over 1.57million individuals since its launch.

The show is co-produced by MASTERPIECE and Element 8 Entertainment.

In the US it airs on PBS. The series will also air on BBC First in Benelux and BBC Brit in Africa.

Charlie Charalambous, UKTV's global acquisitions manager said: "We're very excited to be working with MASTERPIECE and Element 8 Entertainment again on this fantastic series.

"Our slate of acquisitions for UKTV continues to grow and it's brilliant to see Miss Scarlet and The Duke picked up by our BBC channels in Benelux and Africa too."

Emma Ayech, Alibi's channel director added: "Miss Scarlet and The Duke has built a massive following since it first aired on Alibi last year, so we are thrilled to have it back for another series.

"Rachael New has created a wonderful range of characters and mixes the gritty scenes of Victorian London with a brilliant light-hearted side, making it a firm favourite for our viewers."

Picture: Alibi/(L-R) Stuart Martin as William 'The Duke' Wellington and Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet