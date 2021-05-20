Eurovision 2021 semi-final 2 results: Who made the final revealed

The results of the second Eurovision 2021 semi-final are in - here's who's through to the final!

In the second of this week's two semi-finals, the remaining group of countries compete for a place in this weekend's Grand Final.

Competing this evening were San Marino, Estonia, Czech Republic, Greece, Austria, Poland, Moldova, Iceland, Serbia, Georgia, Albania, Portugal, Bulgaria, Finland, Latvia, Switzerland and Denmark

Eurovision 2021 results - semi-final 2

The ten countries which qualified for the final tonight (20 May), in random order, are Albania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Moldova, Portugal, Iceland, San Marino, Switzerland, Greece and Finland.

Therefore the countries missing out were Estonia, Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Georgia, Latvia and Denmark

Viewers in the United Kingdom were able to vote in this semi-final once all of the nights acts had performed.

The successful acts from tonight's semi-final join those from Tuesday's show (18 May) - Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine.

You can catch up on both semi-finals online now via the BBC iPlayer here.

In the UK, the semi-finals were presented by Sara Cox, Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes.

As one of the 'Big Five', the United Kingdom did not take part in the semi-finals and were guaranteed a place in Saturday's final together with Spain, Italy, Germany and France, as well as this year's hosts the Netherlands.

The Eurovision 2021 final will air live on BBC One and online via BBC iPlayer from 8PM (UK time), with commentary from Graham Norton.

The UK Eurovision entry for 2021 is James Newman who will be singing a song called Embers.