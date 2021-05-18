Eurovision 2021 semi-final results: Who made the final revealed

The results of the first Eurovision 2021 semi-final are in - here's who's through to the final!

In the first of this week's two semi-final, the first group of countries will compete for a place in Saturday’s Grand Final.

Advertisements

The 16 countries competing were: Lithuania, Slovenia, Russia, Sweden, Australia, North Macedonia, Ireland, Cyprus, Norway, Croatia, Belgium, Israel, Romania, Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Malta.

Eurovision 2021 results - semi-final 1

The ten countries which qualified for the final tonight (18 May), in random order, are Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine.

Therefore the countries missing out were Slovenia, Australia, North Macedonia, Ireland, Croatia and Romania.

Elsewhere in the first semi-final show there was a performance from The Netherlands Duncan Laurence, the most recent winner of Eurovision from 2019.

Since 2019 Duncan's Eurovision winning song Arcade became a TikTok phenomenon, and earlier this year it returned to the UK charts along with an appearance in US Billboard charts.

The second semi-final airs on Thursday, 20 May. UK viewers can watch at 8PM BST on BBC Four or online via BBC iPlayer.

In the UK, the semi-finals are presented by Sara Cox, Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes.

The countries competing in the second semi-final will be San Marino, Estonia, Czech Republic, Greece, Austria, Poland, Moldova, Iceland, Serbia, Georgia, Albania, Portugal, Bulgaria, Finland, Latvia, Switzerland and Denmark.

As one of 'Big Five', the United Kingdom do not take part in the semi-finals and are guaranteed a place in the final together with Spain, Italy, Germany and France, as well as this year's hosts the Netherlands.

Advertisements

However the UK will still be able to vote in the second semi-final for their favourite acts.

The Eurovision 2021 final will take place live on Saturday, 22 May from 8PM UK time on BBC One.