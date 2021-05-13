Eurovision 2021: First look at UK entry James Newman in rehearsals

A first look at James Newman in rehearsals for Eurovision has been revealed.

Singer-songwriter James Newman will represent the United Kingdom at this year's contest with the song Embers, co-written by Conor Blake, Danny Shah, Tom Hollings and Samuel Brennan.

As one of the 'Big Five' the UK doesn't need to qualify for the contest with a guaranteed place in the grand final on 22 May.

Ahead of the competition, you can watch a first teaser of James' performance from rehearsals at the Rotterdam Ahoy below...

Speaking about the song previously, James told BBC News: "Embers is about those sparks that don't die out. When we were writing this, it felt like I wanted to show everyone that we were coming back together.

"It's about having that connection and something reigniting. It's about us emerging from this rubbish time we've been having. It fits with the idea that Eurovision is coming back."

He added: "Eurovision is a celebration of music and Embers fits in that vibe. Hopefully people like it."

As for James' chances in the competition, it's perhaps not too surprising to learn it's looking great.

It's been over a decade since the UK made the top ten with our most recententry in 2019 coming dead last.

Bookies recently gave the UK a 100/1 shot of taking home the trophy, with Malta, France and Switzerland the current frontrunners.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in the Netherlands later this month.

The Semi Finals will take place on Tuesday, 18 and Thursday, 20 May. UK fans can watch on BBC Four and online on BBC iPlayer from 8PM (UK time) with Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes hosting.

The Eurovision 2021 Final will take place on 22 May, airing live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8PM, commentated on by Graham Norton.

Picture: Eurovision Broadcasting Union/YouTube