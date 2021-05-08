Louise Redknapp joins panel of I Can See Your Voice for latest episode

Louise Redknapp joins the panel of BBC One's new game show I Can See Your Voice this evening.

The series is fronted by Paddy McGuinness who each week is joined by a celebrity panel of Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.

Each episode will feature a special musical guest who along with the panel will help a pair of contestants try to pick out the good singers from a line up - without hearing them sing a note.

The players must attempt to get rid of the bad singers based on a series of clues, questioning and lip-synced performances.

At the end of the show they must pick one singer to sing with the week's guest, resulting in either a magical musical moment or a comedy collaboration!

Picture Shows: Jimmy Carr, Amanda Holden, Louise Redknapp, Alison Hammond - (C) Thames - Photographer: Tom Dymond

If the players pick right, they win a £10,000 cash prize but if a bad singer makes it to the end they will take home the money.

This week's guest star is Louise Redknapp who will be helping brother and sister Leanne and Billy from Stamford try to spot the imposters and win £10,000.

This week's line-up includes a singing student and a personal trainer.

I Can See Your Voice airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday night (7 May) at 7:45PM.

Speaking about the show, Amanda said: "The format of I Can See Your Voice kind of goes against everything that we’ve been taught as human beings, as essentially we’re looking at a group of six people and judging them completely on how they look.

"We’re looking at them and deciding, just from how we perceive them, whether we think they can sing or not. As the show goes on and on, we might get a couple of clues, a couple of nuggets of truth. We get to see them lip sync, which gives all kinds of hints, but really, we have got absolutely no clue if they can sing or not."

She adds: "I sing, I have been on the West End, I’ve had an album out, I feel like I have a lot of experience, I have been in the industry a long time, so I feel like I know what I am looking for.

Picture Shows: Louise Redknapp (C) Thames - Photographer: Tom Dymond

"I know the right way to breathe, the right way to hold yourself, I know how to position yourself on stage, mic, technique, all the stuff that you would think would lend itself to telling you that that person is a good singer.

"But really, I am looking at someone and if they’ve got sparkly boots on and a nice hair style, I’m like ‘yeah they’re a singer!’

"I am literally like everyone at home, except I have some lip-gloss and a lash on, not sitting on my sofa!"