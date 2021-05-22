Eurovision 2021 is tonight - here's all you need to know watching from the UK!

The grand final of Eurovision 2021 takes place live tonight from The Ahoy in Rotterdam.

What time is Eurovision on tonight?

The grand final of Eurovision takes place tonight, Saturday 22 May at 8PM on BBC One.

As well as watching on TV you'll be able to watch live and catch up online via BBC iPlayer.

Graham Norton will provide the commentary on BBC One for Europe’s biggest party night of the year.

Meanwhile Amanda Holden will be the United Kingdom’s spokesperson, delivering the all-important results live from London.

What to expect from the show

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021, will be hosted by Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit, Edsilia Rombley and Nikkie de Jager (also known as NikkieTutorials).

The qualifying acts from the semi-finals will join hosts Netherlands plus the ‘Big Five’ countries France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom in the Grand Final of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest from The Ahoy in Rotterdam.

The UK Eurovision entry for 2021 is Brit Award winning and Grammy nominated songwriter James Newman, who was originally due to represent the UK last year.

As with all acts for the 2021 contest, James will be performing with a new song. Called Embers, James co-wrote the track with Conor Blake, Danny Shah, Tom Hollings, Samuel Brennan.

Meanwhile this year we will see interval performances from Dutch DJ Afrojack featuring Glennis Grace and Wulf as they will perform ‘Music Binds Us’ a specially commissioned piece for the Grand Final. Current reigning Eurovison winner from 2019, Duncan Laurence, will be performing his winning song Arcade.

Plus we will a multi act performance entitled ‘Rock The Roof’, a collaboration featuring six former Eurovision winners – Lenny Kuhr (1969), Teach-In (1975), Sandra Kim (1986), Helena Paparizou (2005), Lordi (2006) and Måns Zelmerlöw (2015).

How to vote from the UK

You'll be able to vote for your favourite entry (except the UK) during the show after every act has performed. In the UK you can vote via phone or the official Eurovision app. For all the details, visit bbc.co.uk/eurovision

After viewers have cast their votes, each national spokesperson from the 39 participating countries will be called in to present the points of their professional jury.

After the presentation of the scores from the juries, the televoting points from all participating countries will be combined, providing one score for each song.

The televoting results will then be announced by the host building towards the final results.