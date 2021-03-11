The UK's 2021 Eurovision entry has been revealed - listen to James Newman's song Embers here!

James Newman is returning to represent the UK this year after originally been due to perform at last year's cancelled contest.

Advertisements

As with all acts for the 2021 contest, James will be performing with a new song which was revealed today.

Called Embers, James co-wrote the song with Conor Blake, Danny Shah, Tom Hollings, Samuel Brennan.

Watch the official music video for the UK 2021 Eurovision entry below...

James Newman said: “I wanted to write an upbeat and positive song that people could have a party to, it’s about the spark between people who love each other.

"Just because you don’t see the people you care about all the time, doesn’t mean that spark isn’t there.”

The song is available to download and stream now online here.

The music video for Embers comes from award winning filmmaker Charlie Lightening. Lightening directed the documentary Liam Gallagher: As It Was. He is best known for his work with Paul McCartney, Louis Tomlinson, Jamiroquai and Liam Gallagher.

The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands in May 2021.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place on Saturday 22 May in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, and will be broadcast live on BBC One with commentary by Graham Norton; and live on BBC Radio 2 with commentary from Ken Bruce.

Eurovision bosses recently revealed their various plans for the contest, vowing that the competition would 'definitely' be going ahead this year.

Advertisements

Depending on restrictions in place at the time, acts may perform via video link in their home countries or appear in person at Rotterdam to sing for socially distanced crowd.

Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: "With an ever-changing situation we are taking our time to ensure that we can host the Eurovision Song Contest in the best and safest way possible."