Eurovision 2021 is this weekend and here's a full rundown of the finalists and running order.

Two live semi-finals this week decided the contestants in the final alongside the 'Big Five' automatic qualifiers - the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain - plus 2019's winner the Netherlands.

Advertisements

Now the full line up of contestants and songs are known for Saturday's Eurovision 2021 song contest final in Rotterdam.

Plus, the Eurovision 2021 running order has also been revealed in full following the semi-final results with the UK performing towards the end of the first half of the performances.

Eurovision 2021 running order

The running order of countries plus their contestants and songs in the final are...

1. Cyprus - Elena Tsagrinou - El Diablo

2. Albania - Anxhela Peristeri - Karma

3. Israel - Eden Alene - Set Me Free

4. Belgium - Hooverphonic - The Wrong Place

5. Russia - Manizha - Russian Woman

6. Malta - Destiny - Je Me Casse

7. Portugal - The Black Mamba - Love Is On My Side

8. Serbia - Hurricane - Loco Loco

9. United Kingdom - James Newman - Embers

10. Greece - Stefania - Last Dance

11. Switzerland - Gjon's Tears - Tout l'Univers

12. Iceland - Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ - 10 Years

13. Spain - Blas Cantó - Voy A Querdarme

Advertisements

14. Moldova - Natalia Gordienko - SUGAR

15. Germany - Jendrik - I Don't Feel Hate

16. Finland - Blind Channel - Dark Side

17. Bulgaria - Victoria - Growing Up is Getting Old

18. Lithuania - The Roop - Discoteque

19. Ukraine - Go_A - Shum

20. France - Barbara Pravi - Voilà

21. Azerbaijan - Efendi - Mata Hari

22. Norway - TIX - Fallen Angel

23. The Netherlands (Hosts) - Jeangu Macrooy - Birth of a New Age

24. Italy - Måneskin - Zitti E Buoni

25. Sweden - Tusse - Voices

26. San Marino - Senhit - Adrenalina

The UK Eurovision entry 2021 was confirmed in March and singer James Newman will be representing us this weekend.

His song is called Embers, with James co-writing the song with Conor Blake, Danny Shah, Tom Hollings and Samuel Brennan.

Advertisements

He said of the track: “I wanted to write an upbeat and positive song that people could have a party to, it’s about the spark between people who love each other."

Eurovision 2021 airs 8PM on Saturday night on BBC One.