Eurovision 2021 is this weekend and here's a full rundown of the finalists and running order.
Two live semi-finals this week decided the contestants in the final alongside the 'Big Five' automatic qualifiers - the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain - plus 2019's winner the Netherlands.
Now the full line up of contestants and songs are known for Saturday's Eurovision 2021 song contest final in Rotterdam.
Plus, the Eurovision 2021 running order has also been revealed in full following the semi-final results with the UK performing towards the end of the first half of the performances.
Eurovision 2021 running order
The running order of countries plus their contestants and songs in the final are...
1. Cyprus - Elena Tsagrinou - El Diablo
2. Albania - Anxhela Peristeri - Karma
3. Israel - Eden Alene - Set Me Free
4. Belgium - Hooverphonic - The Wrong Place
5. Russia - Manizha - Russian Woman
6. Malta - Destiny - Je Me Casse
7. Portugal - The Black Mamba - Love Is On My Side
8. Serbia - Hurricane - Loco Loco
9. United Kingdom - James Newman - Embers
10. Greece - Stefania - Last Dance
11. Switzerland - Gjon's Tears - Tout l'Univers
12. Iceland - Da∂i Freyr og Gagnamagni∂ - 10 Years
13. Spain - Blas Cantó - Voy A Querdarme
14. Moldova - Natalia Gordienko - SUGAR
15. Germany - Jendrik - I Don't Feel Hate
16. Finland - Blind Channel - Dark Side
17. Bulgaria - Victoria - Growing Up is Getting Old
18. Lithuania - The Roop - Discoteque
19. Ukraine - Go_A - Shum
20. France - Barbara Pravi - Voilà
21. Azerbaijan - Efendi - Mata Hari
22. Norway - TIX - Fallen Angel
23. The Netherlands (Hosts) - Jeangu Macrooy - Birth of a New Age
24. Italy - Måneskin - Zitti E Buoni
25. Sweden - Tusse - Voices
26. San Marino - Senhit - Adrenalina
The UK Eurovision entry 2021 was confirmed in March and singer James Newman will be representing us this weekend.
His song is called Embers, with James co-writing the song with Conor Blake, Danny Shah, Tom Hollings and Samuel Brennan.
He said of the track: “I wanted to write an upbeat and positive song that people could have a party to, it’s about the spark between people who love each other."
Eurovision 2021 airs 8PM on Saturday night on BBC One.