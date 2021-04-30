Sky halts production on Bulletproof after Noel Clarke misconduct allegations

Sky has halted production of its TV series Bulletproof following misconduct allegations about actor Noel Clarke.

An article published in The Guardian detailed allegations from 20 women, with the TV and film star vehemently denying the claims.

Today (30 April), Sky has paused productions involving Clarke including the planned fourth season of police drama Bulletproof.

In a statement to Deadline, Sky said: "Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously. Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions."

Vertigo Films, who produce Bulletproof, said in their own statement: "We are devastated to hear about these allegations and have launched an urgent investigation to find out if any apply to any Vertigo Films productions. Our immediate concern is for any cast or crew who may have had a negative experience on set.

"We have robust procedures in place for reporting incidents, including the ability to raise issues anonymously. And while no issues have been flagged to us, we stand ready to support anyone who has had a negative experience on the show and encourage you to come forward with confidence. Effective immediately, Noel Clarke is removed from any Vertigo Films production."

In a statement in response to the allegations, Clarke told The Guardian: "In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

"If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations."

Meanwhile BAFTA, who recently honoured Clarke at the 2021 Film awards, said: "In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, BAFTA has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice."