The Long Call cast and first look at new ITV drama as filming begins

ITV has unveiled the cast and a first look at its upcoming drama The Long Call.

The "evocative and gripping four-part event drama" is inspired by the book of the same title from award-winning writer Ann Cleeves, creator of the iconic Vera and Shetland series.

Kelly Jones (Baptiste, Des, Call The Midwife, The Good Karma Hospital) will write and adapt the four episodes while Lee Haven Jones (Dr Who, Shetland, The Bay) directs.

The Long Call cast

Ben Aldridge (Our Girl, Fleabag) will star as Inspector Matthew Venn with Juliet Stevenson as his mum, Dorothy and Declan Bennett as his husband Jonathan.

Pearl Mackie plays DC Jen Rafferty with Martin Shaw as spiritual Brethren leader Dennis Stephenson and Anita Dobson who plays Grace Stephenson.

They're joined by Dylan Edwards as DC Ross Pritchard, Pearce Quigley as DCI Joe Oldham, Neil Morrissey as Christopher Reasley, Sarah Gordy as Lucy Craddle, Alan Williams as Maurice Craddle and Amit Shah as Ed Raveley.

A synopsis of the show shares: "Matthew was brought up in the Barum Brethren before leaving to go to University. At 19 he knew he couldn’t continue amongst the community and to his mother’s shock and dismay, he declared publicly he no longer believed. Now he's back, not just to grieve for his father, but to lead a shocking murder investigation back where it all began for him.

"Matthew is now forced to re-engage with the community he left, including the most painful and challenging of relationships.

"After the body of a man is found on the beach close to Matthew’s home, the investigation throws a cast of doubt on the whole community. Matthew and his team have to get to the bottom of a case which bring with it old wounds and a deadly secret in order to expose the killer.

"Helping is DC Jen Rafferty, a tough and fiercely determined woman who has recently relocated to Devon with her two teenage kids, Ella and Ben. As a diligent worker and a single parent Jen muddles her way through domestic life whilst trying to put some distance between her own traumatic scars from her former life living in London."

A release date is to be confirmed.

