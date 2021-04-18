Call The Midwife 2021 cast and spoilers from series 10

Call The Midwife is back for series 10 in 2021- here's all you need to know.

Series 10 of Call The Midwife currently airs Sunday nights at 8PM on BBC One with a set of seven episodes.

As well as watching on TV you can watch online and catch up with past episodes on BBC iPlayer here.

Call The Midwife 2021 cast

Making up the cast of Call The Midwife in series 10 are:

Helen George as Trixie Franklin

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Cliff Parisi as Frederick "Fred" Buckle

Leonie Elliott as Lucille Anderson

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances

Fenella Woolgar as Sister Hilda

Stephen McGann as Doctor Turner

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Earlier this year it was revealed that Jennifer Kirby had left the show as Valerie Dyer.

Meanwhile it's been reported that Miriam Margolyes (Mother Mildred) was forced to miss the series due to travel restrictions amid the pandemic but will return next series.

Call The Midwife spoilers

In the first episode (Sunday, 18 April), change is on the horizon in Poplar. Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) must determine whether a private clinic venture that will generate much needed income for Nonnatus House is a suitable workplace for the Sisters, and enlists the help of Trixie (Helen George).

The plan causes great tension between Sister Julienne and Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) who is strongly against private health care. Their first falling out in over 20 years is felt by all, in particular Shelagh (Laura Main) who feels caught in the middle. Trixie, however, is thrilled to be challenged professionally and agrees to spend six weeks at the Lady Emily Clinic.

Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) are startled when a baby boy is born without legs below the knee. Sister Frances alerts Dr Turner, who frets this could be another Thalidomide case. Perturbed by the event, he determines to uncover the cause.

Meanwhile, with the Church’s financial support, Cyril (Zephryn Taite) moves into the flat above the Buckle’s paper shop, while Sister Monica Joan’s (Judy Parfitt) crisis of faith continues to weigh heavily on her mind.

The new series of Call The Midwife series airs Sunday nights at 8PM on BBC One.