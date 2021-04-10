Here's all you need to know about ITV's new game talent show, Game Of Talents.

In Game of Talents, a brand-new entertainment series hosted by Vernon Kay, the gameshow and talent show collide to create a guessing game like no other.

Competing in pairs, each contestant will be partnered with a celebrity teammate, as they try to figure out the surprising and often bizarre hidden talents of the eight mystery performers in each episode.

With big money prizes up for grabs if they get it right, will they be able to tell the fire eater from the footballer or the line dancer from the lion tamer, based solely on the performers’ appearances and some intriguing clues?

How Game Of Talents works

In each episode of Game of Talents eight performers will entertain the viewers with their amazing talents - but viewers at home and the contestants in the studio will have no idea what their talents are.

Two contestants will compete each week to win a life changing sum of money. They will each be helped by a celebrity. But in order to win, they will have to correctly guess the talents of the eight performers who walk out in front of them throughout the show.

To kick off the game a list of eight extraordinary talents will be displayed on a board as performers step out on stage one at a time.

In the first six rounds, contestants will be given basic information about the performer in front of them and clues to their talent. Play swaps between the two contestants who must either try and identify which of the talents belongs to the current performer or pass to their opponent.

If a contestant guesses correctly, they'll bank a cash prize ranging from £500 to £10,000 in the first four rounds, rising to £20,000 in rounds five and six. If they get it wrong, their opponent will win the cash.

After decisions have been locked in, the performer will showcase their talent to see if the guess was correct.

In round seven, the two contestants will both try to correctly guess the act's talent with up to £50,000 able to be banked by each team.

At this point the contestant with the most banked cash will head into the final to try and take home their accumulated jackpot. The other contestant heads home with nothing.

In the final only one talent remains on the board meaning the last performer's talent is known. To win their prize pot, the contestant is now faced with four complete strangers. One of them is the remaining talented performer, the other three are imposters. Each person introduces themselves before one last clue.

However, before the finalist and celebrity lock in their guess, they have the opportunity to remove two imposters from the line up - at a cost of half of their prize fund.

Ultimately the contestant will have to guess which of the line up is the talented performer. Get it right and they'll take home the cash but get it wrong then they head home with nothing.

Vernon says: "It’s this combination of a game show and a talent show. A celebrity and a member of the public team up to form a double act, and there’s two teams like that who are facing off. A performer will then come through our big double doors and the teams have to guess which talent from a list they’re going to perform.

"They get a clue but that’s it, otherwise it’s up to their skills of deduction. It’s a really fun guessing game where there’s big money at stake for the contestants and at the heart of it is these incredibly talented performers."

Game Of Talents airs on ITV from Saturday, 10 April at 7:30PM