Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will be back next year, it's been confirmed.

Ant and Dec delighted fans by confirming the hit series would return in 2022 in the last of this year's episodes tonight.

Advertisements

The latest run returned with mega viewing figures in February as an average of more than 7 million tuned in for the first episode.

The show has had to work around pandemic restrictions to go ahead, airing with a virtual audience and social distancing.

You can catch up with all of this year's episodes online now via the ITV Hub here!.

Highlights from this year's series include a brand new viewer giveaway with more than 240 holidays handed out.

Following The Honoured trilogy, Ant & Dec introduced new mini-series called Double Trouble, which saw Ant & Dec clones go rogue! Famous names appearing in the sketches included football pundit Jermaine Jenas, Bake Off's Prue Leith, survival expert Bear Grylls, actor and comic Rob Brydon and TV host Alison Hammond.

Fluer East joined the show with 'Chase The Rainbow' while Ant v Dec returned with a series of new challenges hosted by Stephen Mulhern.

Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear were also back with a range of stars taking part in undercover hits including Davina McCall, Jamie & Harry Redknapp and Sir Mo Farah.

Plus, Ant and Dec got their prosthetic costumes on as they returned as popular Pandas Bam & Boo. This time they hid out in Hamleys toy shop within a teddy bear’s picnic and they needed the kids' help to escape!

Meanwhile alongside the main show, 2021 welcomed a brand new spin-off!

Advertisements

You can get more from the new series online from the ITV Hub following the end of each episode airing on TV.

Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday nights on ITV.