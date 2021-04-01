Dragons' Den 2021 episodes from new series as it moves to BBC One

Dragons' Den 2021 moves to BBC One for its new series - here's all you need to know.

Dragons’ Den returns with a new set of eager entrepreneurs hoping to strike a life-changing deal with the toughest titans of industry.

The Dragons on the series are Serial investor Deborah Meaden, technology titan Peter Jones, fashion retail tycoon Touker Suleyman, supplement supremo Tej Lalvani and crafting entrepreneur Sara Davies.

The new series of Dragons' Den will see the show move to BBC One, starting on Thursday, April 1 at 8PM. Episodes will then continue weekly. The new series has 14 episodes.

As well as watching on TV you can watch online and catch up with past episodes via the BBC iPlayer.

Dragons' Den 2021 episodes

Episode 1 - 1 April

A pair of tea entrepreneurs find themselves in hot water when their numbers are interrogated. The Dragons’ discover hidden artistic talents when a mindfulness art business is pitched. An optical inventor hopes to have investment in sight with his anti-glare eyewear and a husband-and-wife team put the needs of NHS workers at the heart of their skin-care business, but will their altruistic approach go down well?

Episode 2 - 8 April

A pair of university graduates hope that their organic superfood powders will supercharge the Dragon’s pockets, a low-calorie craft lager business brews up trouble over its high valuation and a dental duo try out their plaque-detecting app on a Dragon; will they clean up in the Den? Finally, a heartfelt pitch from an entrepreneur hoping to scale her range of afro and curly hair products but with low sales figures, can she leave the Den with a bounce in her step?

Episode 3 - 15 April

Braving the heat of the Den tonight are a beauty entrepreneur with her range of affordable yet luxury waterless face oils, and a Northumbrian inventor whose nifty construction bracket has endless possibilities. A tech entrepreneur is put through her paces when she showcases a fitness app aimed solely at women, and a Scottish dog lover with a range of natural doggie treats hopes the Dragons will throw her a financial bone.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Dragons' Den airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday nights at 8PM from 1 April.