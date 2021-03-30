The Control Room: BBC One announces gripping new drama

The Control Room is a gripping new drama coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Filmed and set in Scotland, The Control Room will be produced by Hartswood Films and written by Bafta and RTS Award-winning writer Nick Leather (Mother’s Day; Murdered For Being Different).

The BBC reveal of the plot: "The Control Room tells the story of Gabe, an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance Service in Glasgow.

"His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences."

Writer, Nick Leather said today: “I’ve loved every minute of working with Hartswood and the BBC on The Control Room, and am thankful for the faith and support they’ve shown in me and the project.

"It’s a head-spinning drama with a heart, and I can’t wait to collaborate with Amy Neil to now bring Gabe and Samantha to life, shooting on location in Scotland.”

Casting and further details are to be announced in due course.