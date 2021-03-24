BAFTAs 2021 date and hosts confirmed for this year's BAFTA Film Awards

The 2021 EE BAFTA Film Awards have announced dates and hosts for this year's ceremony.

Clara Amfo, Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary will host a weekend of shows on the BBC.

Clara Amfo will host the EE BAFTA Film Awards Opening Night on Saturday 10 April on BBC Two. Eight BAFTA winners will be revealed while behind the scenes footage from the nominated films explores the creative process.

Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary will then host the second night of the EE British Academy Film Awards, airing on Sunday 11 April on BBC One. Clara, as the official EE presenter, will interview other BAFTA presenters from the Royal Albert Hall.

Through the magic of technology, Clara will also be connecting with Award recipients virtually as part of EE BAFTA’s ‘Winner Reactions’. All content will be available exclusively on EE’s Twitter throughout the evening of Sunday 11 April.

Edith and Dermot, who for several years have hosted BAFTA’s live red carpet show, will be joined by a small group of Awards presenters at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as additional presenters joining from Los Angeles. All nominees will join the show virtually alongside a virtual audience. 17 awards will be announced, including the public-voted EE Rising Star Award and the Fellowship, BAFTA’s highest honour.

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards & Content at BAFTA, said: “We're thrilled that we have two programmes for the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards for the very first time this year, in which we'll showcase our nominees and reveal the winners.

"To help us celebrate the art and craft of filmmaking in more depth we'll be joined by three hosts - Clara Amfo on Saturday and Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman on Sunday. I hope our audiences are just as excited as we are for the BAFTA weekend on the BBC."

Marc Samuelson, Chair of the BAFTA Film Committee, added: “It has been an extremely tough year for everyone, including for cinemas and for the film industry, so we are looking forward to some fun, and a celebration of great talent across the weekend.

"The industry and film lovers are coming together to shine a spotlight on the creativity and craft behind the 50 nominated films, and to recognise and celebrate the efforts of the industry to keep going during this particularly challenging time."

Further details including special guests and musical performances are to be revealed.

