BBC One drama Bloodlands will return for a second series, it's been announced.

Fresh from the end of the first series tonight, the BBC has confirmed a second series for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Starring James Nesbitt, the first four-part series came to a close on Sunday as viewers were shocked by the revelations about the complex character of DCI Tom Brannick and what his future might entail.

The cat-and-mouse thriller will again film in Belfast and the surrounding areas, including Strangford Lough.

James Nesbitt said: “I’m thrilled that viewers responded to Bloodlands so positively and that we will be returning for a second series.

"I’m always happy to be back in Northern Ireland and to reveal even more about Tom Brannick.”

Writer, Chris Brandon, commented: “I’m absolutely delighted that Tom Brannick’s story will continue with a new series of Bloodlands.

"It has been phenomenal to get such a positive response to James Nesbitt’s astounding performance, and the excellent work of his fellow cast and crew.

"What a privilege to begin another adventure with HTM Television and the BBC, in Northern Ireland - I can’t wait.”

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, added: “We've been overwhelmed by the audience response to Bloodlands and are thrilled to announce that the series is returning.

"Chris' scripts shine a light on to tensions in Northern Ireland, both historic and present day, and it’s a testament to his skills as a dramatist, to a virtuoso performance from Jimmy Nesbitt and the care taken by all at HTM Television, that the series has been so beloved by audiences in Northern Ireland and throughout the UK.”

Jed Mercurio, Executive Producer at producers HTM Television, said: "Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled our debut production has been recommissioned.

"It's a tribute to the quality of Chris Brandon's writing, the hard work of our crew and the brilliant performance of our cast led by James Nesbitt.

"We're grateful for the outstanding support we've received from the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen and can't wait to reward Bloodlands fans with another twisty case for Brannick and co."

Picture Shows: Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) - (C) HTM Television /iStock - Photographer: Steffan Hill