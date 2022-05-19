Midsomer Murders 2022 new episodes start date confirmed by ITV

Midsomer Murders is back for 2022 with new episodes - here's all you need to know.

ITV has confirmed the hit show will return later this month month with a new episode from Series 22.

The Scarecrow Murders will air on Sunday, 29 May 2022 at 8PM.

A teaser for the episode, which was filmed in 2021, shares: "The annual Midsomer Scarecrow Festival takes a grisly turn as bodies begin appearing on poles displayed alongside their straw creations. The investigation reveals rivalries that run deep and shows people will do just about anything to win.."

Neil Dudgeon returns to play DCI John Barnaby, Nick Hendrix is back as DS Jamie Winter and Annette Badland resumes her role as pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins with Fiona Dolman as Fleur Perkins.

Also returning to the cast for the 22nd series is Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby followed closely by Paddy the dog as the Barnaby’s faithful canine companion.

It's the fourth episode of Series 22 which first started to air last year.

Watch Midsomer Murders online

For now you can catch up with recent episodes from Midsomer Murders - including the first episodes of Series 22 - online via the ITV Hub here.

All episodes are currently streaming via BritBox.

DVD box sets are also available to buy here from Amazon.

Series 22 of Midsomer Murders has six episodes.

This series will follow Barnaby and Winter as they investigate an urban myth becoming a murderous reality, a post-operative heart rehabilitation club whose members’ dreams of a second chance at life are cut short, a murder mystery weekend, a twisted scarecrow festival and an amateur dramatics company with deadly secrets.

Neil Dudgeon said previously: “Everyone is excited to get back to work. Sadly there won’t be as much hugging and kissing on set as usual but we’ve all got to make sacrifices!

"It’s bound to be a bit strange at first with all the safety protocols but hopefully we can all keep each other safe and shoot another great series.”

Picture: ITV