BBC to celebrate the best of Comic Relief music in new one-off special

BBC Two will celebrate the best of Comic Relief music in a new one-off special.

Rob Brydon will host the show ahead of Red Nose Day 2021 later this month.

Rob Brydon’s Now That’s What I Call Comic Relief takes a deep dive into some of the most memorable and iconic musical moments throughout Comic Relief’s history.

The BBC tease: "Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, George Michael, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John – just a few of the musicians who have tuned up their tonsils for Comic Relief. Sometimes they sang, sometimes they were sent up and sometimes they were sent up while they sang.

"Who could forget Björk and Tony Ferrino (Steve Coogan) heating up the studio with their Short Term Affair? Ruby Wax and Jo Brand channelling their inner Cheeky Girls? Miranda and friends throwing some shapes with JLS? Or Theophilus P Wildebeest (Sir Lenny Henry) and Sir Tom Jones dropping the Sex Bomb? Is This the Way To Amarillo? Well, no, but it is the way to Peter Kay’s many musical contributions.

"Not only that, Sir Elton proves that when it comes to double entendres he can give as good as he gets, Ali G (Sacha Baron Cohen) probes Posh and Becks’ bedtime routines and George Michael joins Smithy (James Corden) for the first ever Carpool Karaoke. "

Richard Curtis, Comic Relief co-founder, said: “Comic Relief has been incredibly lucky over the years to have had the support of some of the biggest musicians in the world; with 14 number one singles – from Sir Cliff Richard and the Young Ones through to Peter Kay & Tony Christie, right on to One Direction.

"But also, musicians have been immensely game to be part of the comedy – and some of our funniest moments have featured musicians – from George Michael in the very first Carpool Karaoke with James Corden to Coldplay’s bizarre but brilliant musical of Game of Thrones.

"Narrated by Rob Brydon – out-sung by Sir Tom Jones on another Number 1, Barry Islands in the Stream – Rob Brydon’s Now That’s What I Call Comic Relief is going to be tuneful, moving and more than anything, a very funny skip through 35 years of Comic Relief meeting music – a night of music, laughter and nostalgia for the whole family to enjoy."

Jo Wallace, Acting Controller Entertainment Commissioning, added: “Since its very first broadcast in 1985, some of the world’s finest musicians have supported Comic Relief and helped to raise money to support those living incredibly tough lives.

We’re so thrilled to be able to take a look back and reminisce on some of the most memorable, funniest and emotional musical moments from through the years.”

Rob Brydon’s Now That’s What I Call Comic Relief will air on Thursday 18 March, 10PM, BBC Two.

Comic Relief's Red Nose Day is back on Friday 19 March.

You can donate to Comic Relief by visiting bbc.co.uk/rednoseday.