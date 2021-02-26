All Star Musicals returns for 2021 special with Elaine Paige and John Barrowman

All Star Musicals will return for a new one-off special later this year on ITV.

The TV show, which previously aired specials in 2017 and 2019, will see six more celebrities flex their theatrical muscles on stage.

Each of the celebrities will embark on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass culminating in a show stopping one-night extravaganza.

John Barrowman is back as the show’s host with Elaine Paige heading up a panel of critics with a distinguished history in the West End and on Broadway.

Joining Elaine on the panel will be returning Trevor Dion-Nicholas (Hamilton, Aladdin) and Samantha Barks (Les Miserables, Frozen).

The celebrities - to be revealed - will each take to the stage to perform an iconic musical number aiming to impress the virtual audience, as well as the panel.

Ahead of their performances the celebs will be mentored by Elaine with support by a West End chorus line and expert choreographers and vocal coaches.

Alongside the celebrities’ performances, John, Elaine, Trevor and Samantha will perform together in the show’s opening number.

Each of the celebrities will be scored by the virtual audience and the panel with both votes combined to determine who will be ‘top of the bill’ and the 2021 All Star Musicals champion.

John Barrowman said: "Now more than ever we're all in need of some fabulous musical entertainment and I can't wait to be reunited with Elaine on stage for All Star Musicals.

"We've got the most amazing show lined up with something for everyone and lots and lots of surprises!"

Elaine Paige added: "All Star Musicals is a joy to be a part of, I'm so pleased to be back heading up the critics panel and mentoring our new celebrities.

"We've got the most wonderful evening of musical theatre and entertainment lined up for viewers and some very exciting surprises."

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning commented: "All Star Musicals returns to our screens at a time when we’ve been missing those powerful and thrilling live performances in the theatre.

"This one-off special will be a real celebration of musicals and I can’t wait to see the performances our celebrities deliver on stage.”

Simone Haywood and Claire Horton, Executive Producers at programme makers Multistory Media, part of ITV Studios said: “We are delighted that All Star Musicals is back for another glorious helping of iconic performances that we've all been missing from the world of musical theatre.

"And what an incredible treat this year to be working with such a stellar line of up celebrities, who won't fail to surprise and delight with their hidden singing and performing talents"

An air date and celebrity line up for the special is to be confirmed.