The Mezzotint ghost story coming to BBC Two this Christmas

BBC Two has announced a new ghost story for Christmas from Mark Gatiss.

M. R. James' The Mezzotint will be adapted for the screen and air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this festive period.

Advertisements

A teaser shares: "It’s 1922 and in the heart of an old English college, Edward Williams receives an engraving of an unknown country house. An imposing facade. A sweeping lawn. And, just perhaps, something else…?

"Laced with M. R. James' trademark terror, The Mezzotint will guarantee a chill in the air for viewers this Christmas."

The cast features Rory Kinnear (Years & Years, No Time To Die) as Williams, alongside Robert Bathurst (Cold Feet, Downton Abbey) as Garwood, and Frances Barber (Doctor Who, Semi-Detached) as Mrs Ambrigail.

The Mezzotint also stars John Hopkins (Poldark, Lucky Man), Emma Cunniffe (Roadkill, Unforgotten), Nikesh Patel (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Indian Summers), and Tommaso Di Vincenzo (Dracula).

The Mezzotint is the latest ghost story for Christmas from Mark Gatiss on the BBC, following Martin’s Close in 2019, The Dead Room in 2018, The Tractate Middoth in 2013, and Crooked House in 2008.

Mark Gatiss said: “It's delightful to be bringing a little seasonal unease to the nation once again and this famous M. R. James story is just the ticket. We’ve assembled a top-notch team to bring this eerie mystery - and a certain enigmatic old picture - to life.”

Advertisements

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, added: “I’m delighted that Mark Gatiss has assembled such an outstanding cast to conjure up another unmissable ghost story for BBC Two and iPlayer this Christmas. The Mezzotint is classic M. R. James, and the perfect slice of horror to thrill us this festive season.”

The one-off 30 minute special will air this Christmas on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.